IN BURNHAM, Wednesday at 11:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mount Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Butler Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Depot Street.

6:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gilman Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ryan Court.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

5:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:45 a.m., assault was reported on Center Plaza.

11:14 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive

11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.

12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.

12:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

12:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Court.

1:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

10:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., fraud was reported on North Reynolds Road.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., Timmy Smith, 43, of Madison, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., Sapan Bhatt, 30, of Quarry Road, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Concourse.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., Diane Garcell, 60, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft.

Chester Nelson, 41, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.

