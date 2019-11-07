IN BURNHAM, Wednesday at 11:09 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mount Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hannaford Drive.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., theft was reported on Butler Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Depot Street.
6:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gilman Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ryan Court.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.
12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.
5:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
10:45 a.m., assault was reported on Center Plaza.
11:14 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive
11:26 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.
12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.
12:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
12:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Court.
1:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.
7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
10:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:59 a.m., fraud was reported on North Reynolds Road.
8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., Timmy Smith, 43, of Madison, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., Sapan Bhatt, 30, of Quarry Road, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Concourse.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., Diane Garcell, 60, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft.
Chester Nelson, 41, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.
