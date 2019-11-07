FARMINGDALE – William P. Botterbusch Sr., passed away peacefully at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, on Oct. 20, 2019.

Bill was born on Nov. 15, 1923, in York, Pennsylvania, to Walter Botterbusch and Harriet (Hodgson) Botterbusch.

Bill graduated from York Senior High School in 1943 where he played football, basketball and track. After graduation in 1943 Bill enlisted in The Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of captain. He was a fighter pilot, flying a F4U Corsair off the USS Bennington during World War II in the battles for Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Bill was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned home to York, Pa.

Bill married the love of his life, Joan M. (Baker) Botterbusch, on Nov. 1, 1958, and had their only child, Bill Jr., in 1961. In 1963, he started his career with Yorktowne Paper Mills as a traveling salesman. Bill was promoted in 1967 and moved his family to Augusta, Maine, to become sales manager of Yorktowne Paper Mills, Gardiner division. Later in his career Bill took on the task of being general manager of both Mercer Paper Tube and Yorktowne Paper Mill. Bill retired in 1985 after 22 years with Yorktowne Paper Mills. In 1986, Bill and Joan moved back to Pennsylvania to be closer to their families and enjoyed playing golf and tennis in their spare time. Five years into retirement they found out they were going to be grandparents and decided to move back to Maine. In 1991, their grandson, Erik William Botterbusch, was born.

Bill was a great athlete and excelled at many sports including football, basketball, track, baseball, golf and tennis. He went to all of his son Bill’s baseball, hockey and tennis matches and grandson Erik’s hockey, baseball, soccer, football, basketball and golf matches. Bill loved watching his Penn State Nittany Lions, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers and always had some type of sporting event on TV.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2017; brothers, Leroy and Robert, and a sister, Louise.

Bill is survived by his son, William P. Botterbusch Jr., daughter-in-law, Michele Thornley, grandson, Erik W. Botterbusch; nephew, Robert Jr. and wife, Ginny, nephew, Gary and wife, Dorinda, nephew, Jim and nephew, Ronnie and wife, Norma; great nephews Barry, Denny, Donnie, Matt, Tim and Mark; great-nieces, Kelly and Glenda, and several great-great-nephews and nieces.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

