PORTLAND – Peter Charles Williamson, 84, passed away peacefully at Seaside Healthcare Center, in Portland, Maine, on the evening of Oct. 25, 2019. Peter was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Augusta, Maine, to Alta (Woodman) and Paul Williamson. He attended Augusta schools and after graduating from Cony High School, Peter studied meteorology at Boston University and attended the Burdette College of Business in Boston. In 1957, Peter married Imogene Clark in Augusta and they raised four children together there. Peter spent his career owning and operating the Augusta clothing store, J.B. Farrell’s. In 1961, he added a ladies store, The Village Shop, and subsequently The Jean Shop, and for years, the three stores were a popular shopping destination on Water Street. Peter was also a weatherman, in the 1960’s, for a local radio station, “WRDO”, where he would broadcast weather reports out of his weather studio in his home on Winthrop Street.

Anyone who knew Peter embraced his quick wit and sense of humor. He was always able to make people smile even if they were having a bad day. Peter was also a smart “techie” who could wire up and make anything run. When he was just 8-years-old, he set up an entire Lionel train set himself, wiring the electricity in his parents’ garage; and at 10-years-old, he started operating a ham radio which he did throughout his adult life. Peter was passionate about technology and discovered the internet and used a smartphone even before his kids. Throughout his life, Peter enjoyed his time with his family and friends. He would create ice rinks for skating parties and had boats and snowmobiles for all to enjoy at the family camp on Cobbossee Lake. Peter was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriot’s fan and loved watching movies. In his retirement years, Peter and his wife Jeanie loved to travel to Portland to visit their children and grandchildren, enjoying the family gatherings in their homes, as well as, going on weekly road trips.

Peter is survived by his two daughters, Ivy (Rick) Jordan of Raymond, and Mary (Tom) Dumont of Gray, and a son, Peter (Lynn Gerry) Williamson of Falmouth; four grandchildren, Jared, Isaac, Jeremy and Alicia; niece, Sharon Clark Whitlock and nephew, Jeffrey Clark. Peter was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Julia Anne Williamson (2018), his wife, Imogene Clark Williamson (2015) and his brother, Paul W. Williamson (2010). Peter’s family would like to sincerely thank both the nursing staff of Seaside Healthcare Center and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care of their father.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery, on November 26, at 11 a.m., with a celebration of Peter’s life following at Margarita’s Restaurant from 12-2 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous