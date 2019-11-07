BIDDEFORD — Jillian Lachapelle scored three goals and Julia Stevens had two as second-seeded University of New England beat No. 3 Salve Regina 5-2 Thursday in a Commonwealth Coast Conference field hockey semifinal.

Liz Sargent made two saves for the Nor’easters (12-9) and Kendra MacDonald had an assist.

Eliza Timms and Vanessa Frost scored for Salve Regina (12-7). Casey Febus made 22 saves.

UNE advances to the championship game at Endicott at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WORCESTER ST. 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Rachel Hopkins scored two goals, including the winner off a penalty corner in overtime, as the top-seeded Lancers (17-4, 11-1 LEC) edged the fourth-seeded Huskies (13-9, 10-2) in a Little East Conference semifinal at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Sophia Monopoli also scored and Coley Hayes had two assists.

Dorina Sirois had a goal and an assist, and Hayden Spencer also scored as Southern Maine used a two-goal fourth quarter to tie the game with 13:00 remaining.

Lindsay Pych made 12 saves for USM.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(24) INDIANA 75, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 52: Grace Berger scored a career-high 24 points and the host Hoosiers opened their season with a win at home.

Freshman Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 15 points in 19 minutes and grabbed seven rebounds.

WEST VIRGINIA: Guard Tynice Martin has been reinstated to the team a day after she pleaded no contest to a battery charge.

Martin entered the plea to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to community service. The Dominion Post reports the plea stems from a July 15 incident. A police report says Martin and a friend went to the victim’s house and allegedly pushed the woman against a storm door, where she was choked, beaten and shoved.

Martin, a first-team all-Big 12 performer as a junior last season, was suspended indefinitely in August for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

NOTRE DAME: The Fighting Irish will be without 6-foot-3 junior center Mikayla Vaughn for 4-6 weeks because of a right knee sprain.

Vaughn was injured Tuesday night during the season-opening win at Fordham.

SYRACUSE: Point guard Tiana Mangakahia, 24, is recovering from breast surgery on Wednesday.

Mangakahia was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in June and has been undergoing treatment. She was on the bench cheering No. 21 Syracuse during the opening win against Ohio on Tuesday night.

She finished her eighth and final chemotherapy on media day last month with teammates at her side.

Mangakahia, who led Syracuse in scoring last season, will sit out this season. She plans to petition the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN: Freshman guard James Bouknight has received a three-game suspension over allegations he fled from a car crash.

Coach Dan Hurley announced the discipline Thursday, calling it “appropriate.”

The 19-year-old from New York City will miss games against Sacred Heart on Friday, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 13 and Florida on Nov. 17 before being allowed to return Nov. 21 against Buffalo in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27.

Police say he left the scene but later turned himself in. He was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Bouknight has applied for a probation program that could lead to the charges being erased.

ST. PETER’S: Coach Shaheen Holloway was suspended for four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.

St. Peter’s athletic department issued a statement, saying Holloway would sit out an exhibition Thursday night. He’ll also miss the Peacocks’ first three games of the regular season.

The university said Holloway won’t be available for comment because the matter remains under NCAA investigation. The school said the coach has been working with the NCAA enforcement staff in its investigation.

While St. Peter’s didn’t disclose the infraction, Holloway was on the staff of Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard before joining the Peacocks in April 2018.

Willard just finished serving a Seton Hall-imposed two-game suspension related to an NCAA investigation into transfer tampering allegations involving former Syracuse player Taurean Thompson.

Holloway was the Pirates’ associate head coach at the end of his tenure at Seton Hall and among its chief recruiters.

Thompson transferred to Seton Hall in 2017. He sat out the 2017-18 season and played in 27 games for the Pirates last season.

Holloway will miss games against New Jersey City University, Bryant, Providence and Wagner.

Holloway, who posted a 10-22 record in his first season at the Peacocks’ helm, can coach the team in practices. Assistant Ryan Whalen will handle the games.

NIAGARA: Niagara has removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus the head coach.

The promotion was announced two weeks after Paulus was elevated from assistant to interim coach after Patrick Beilein suddenly resigned for personal reasons.

