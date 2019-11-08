IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:49 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Arsenal Street and East Chestnut Street.
8:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.
8:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on University Drive.
10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waldo Street.
2:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
5:59 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Memorial Circle.
Friday at 2:16 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Keith Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Street.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
Friday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Monmouth Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., Joshua Waldeck, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charges of violating conditions of release, operating a vehicle without a license, carrying a concealed weapon and theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
8:31 p.m., Heath A. Dupont, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.
11:22 p.m., Carol Butterfield, 72, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Muriel Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., Brian E. Cray, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay fines following a reported domestic dispute on Warren Avenue.
3:12 p.m., Viktoria L. Hanna-Bickford, 55, of Gardiner, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Autumn Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:09 p.m., Merelyn B. Jackson, 72, of Rome, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
9:35 p.m., Alexis M. Saucier, 26, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Stone Street.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 7:37 a.m., David H. McPherson, 51, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop on Route 27.
