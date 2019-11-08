IN BENTON, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Robin Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.

10:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elwood Drive.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallas Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:39 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on King Street.

Friday at 7:23 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.

7:59 p.m, an arrest on a warrant was reported on County Way.

IN FARMINGTON AT UNIVERSITY OF MAINE, Thursday at 2:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:46 a.m., theft-fraud was reported on Main Street.

9:02 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 7:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Airport Road.

10:45 p.m., robbery was reported on Waterville Road.

11:55 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rosswood Green Lane.

5:48 p.m., burglary was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., trespass was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:05 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Somerset Avenue.

1:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Harriet Street.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yellow Gate Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stanz Way.

3:33 p.m., an at-large person was arrested on Court Street.

4:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Big Bird Street.

6:17 p.m., trespass was reported on St. John Street.

9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

Friday at 6:45 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on South Main Street.

IN THE FORKS, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., a structure fire was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:27 a.m., peace was restored to a domestic dispute reported on Church Street.

1:35 p.m., peace was restored to a disturbance reported on Butler Court.

2:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.

5:08 p.m., theft was reported on Eustis Parkway.

5:56 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on King Street.

7:54 p.m., burglary was reported on Silver Street.

Friday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:55 a.m., Mark J. Pellerin, 58, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.

8:48 a.m., Albert Michael Dobson, 24, of Jay, was arrested on one charge of domestic violence and one charge of violating probation.

Wednesday, 8:29 a.m., Mathew J. Davidson, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

10:23 a.m., Jeremy W. Anderson, 34, of Monticello, was arrested on a writ.

9:06 p.m., Justin Alexander Callen, 29, of Denmark, was arrested on a warrant.

10:09 p.m., Robert A. LaFleur, 69, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:58 p.m., Brittany Jean Roseberry, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine on a charge of assault.

8:54 p.m., Michael Joseph Gola, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:38 p.m., Peter Speropolous, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

