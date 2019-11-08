IN BENTON, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Robin Street.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Borough Road.
10:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Zions Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elwood Drive.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallas Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
6:39 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on King Street.
Friday at 7:23 a.m., a suspicious activity or person was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., theft-fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.
7:59 p.m, an arrest on a warrant was reported on County Way.
IN FARMINGTON AT UNIVERSITY OF MAINE, Thursday at 2:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on West Mills Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 6:46 a.m., theft-fraud was reported on Main Street.
9:02 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 7:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Airport Road.
10:45 p.m., robbery was reported on Waterville Road.
11:55 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rosswood Green Lane.
5:48 p.m., burglary was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., trespass was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 7:46 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Somerset Avenue.
8:05 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Somerset Avenue.
1:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Harriet Street.
4:43 p.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on Greeley Street.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Thursday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yellow Gate Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stanz Way.
3:33 p.m., an at-large person was arrested on Court Street.
4:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.
5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Big Bird Street.
6:17 p.m., trespass was reported on St. John Street.
9:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
Friday at 6:45 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on South Factory Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity or person was reported on South Main Street.
IN THE FORKS, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., a structure fire was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:27 a.m., peace was restored to a domestic dispute reported on Church Street.
1:35 p.m., peace was restored to a disturbance reported on Butler Court.
2:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Union Street.
5:08 p.m., theft was reported on Eustis Parkway.
5:56 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on King Street.
7:54 p.m., burglary was reported on Silver Street.
Friday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:55 a.m., Mark J. Pellerin, 58, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.
8:48 a.m., Albert Michael Dobson, 24, of Jay, was arrested on one charge of domestic violence and one charge of violating probation.
Wednesday, 8:29 a.m., Mathew J. Davidson, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
10:23 a.m., Jeremy W. Anderson, 34, of Monticello, was arrested on a writ.
9:06 p.m., Justin Alexander Callen, 29, of Denmark, was arrested on a warrant.
10:09 p.m., Robert A. LaFleur, 69, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:58 p.m., Brittany Jean Roseberry, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine on a charge of assault.
8:54 p.m., Michael Joseph Gola, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:38 p.m., Peter Speropolous, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
