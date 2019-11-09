IN ANSON, Friday at 2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Campground Road.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 12:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Peeks Hill Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:15 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:12 a.m., a car accident involving a police cruiser was reported on Capitol Street.
11:08 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:35 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.
2:20 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mill Street.
2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.
6:10 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.
7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Hicks Road.
Saturday at 12:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Melville Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:37 p.m., a prior incident involving breaking and entering was reported on Skowhegan Road.
10:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
11:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.
Saturday at 11:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Athens Road.
Saturday at 1:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN JACKMAN, Friday at 5:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Murphy Lane.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
11:59 a.m., an incident involving in-progress breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.
3:21 p.m., mischief was reported on Oxbow Road.
6:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lang Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN ROME, Friday at 3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Grantwood Ridge.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.
11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Academy Circle.
12:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.
1:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
5:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
Saturday at 10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Family Circle.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.
10:39 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Front Place.
12:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
12:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.
1:48 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
5:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Sheldon Place.
6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
8:47 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colonial Street.
9:13 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Vallee Avenue.
9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
10:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
11:32 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Monument Street.
9:20 a.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:06 p.m., Dalton G.D. Sawtelle, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Cony Street.
Saturday at 1:19 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a car accident with personal injury on Riverside Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
3:06 a.m., Augustus R. Bond, 19, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and possession of alcohol by a minor following a car accident on Eastern Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:37 p.m., Joshua A. Smith, 41, of Machias, was arrested on a warrant.
4:23 p.m., Matthew Michael Almeida, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation revocation.
4:51 p.m., Richard Albert Hilton, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
4:53 p.m., Randi J. Burns, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.
Saturday at 12:33 a.m., Pamela Rae Everett, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while her license was suspended or revoked.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:44 p.m., Ryan McBreairty, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on West River Road.
10:14 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Knox, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of operating after suspension, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
10:14 p.m., Tina Boutin, 38, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
10:14 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:26 a.m., James Colford, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5 p.m., Patrick Morrissey, 73, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. During the same incident, Bonnie Morrissey, 59, of Gardiner, was also issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 12:46 a.m., Bryel J. Marston, 28, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Central Street.
