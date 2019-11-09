IN ANSON, Friday at 2:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 12:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Peeks Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:15 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:12 a.m., a car accident involving a police cruiser was reported on Capitol Street.

11:08 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:35 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.

2:20 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mill Street.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

6:10 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Sewall Street.

7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Hicks Road.

Saturday at 12:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Melville Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:37 p.m., a prior incident involving breaking and entering was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

11:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Center Road.

Saturday at 11:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Athens Road.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 5:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

11:59 a.m., an incident involving in-progress breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

3:21 p.m., mischief was reported on Oxbow Road.

6:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lang Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN ROME, Friday at 3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Grantwood Ridge.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.

11:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Academy Circle.

12:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mayfield Road.

1:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

Saturday at 10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Family Circle.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eight Rod Road.

10:39 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Front Place.

12:30 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

12:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.

1:48 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Sheldon Place.

6:59 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:47 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colonial Street.

9:13 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Vallee Avenue.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

11:32 p.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

9:20 a.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:06 p.m., Dalton G.D. Sawtelle, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

Saturday at 1:19 a.m., at least one person was arrested following a car accident with personal injury on Riverside Drive. A full report was not available by press time.

3:06 a.m., Augustus R. Bond, 19, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and possession of alcohol by a minor following a car accident on Eastern Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:37 p.m., Joshua A. Smith, 41, of Machias, was arrested on a warrant.

4:23 p.m., Matthew Michael Almeida, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation revocation.

4:51 p.m., Richard Albert Hilton, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

4:53 p.m., Randi J. Burns, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.

Saturday at 12:33 a.m., Pamela Rae Everett, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while her license was suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:44 p.m., Ryan McBreairty, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on West River Road.

10:14 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Knox, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of operating after suspension, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

10:14 p.m., Tina Boutin, 38, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

10:14 p.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:26 a.m., James Colford, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5 p.m., Patrick Morrissey, 73, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. During the same incident, Bonnie Morrissey, 59, of Gardiner, was also issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 12:46 a.m., Bryel J. Marston, 28, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Central Street.

