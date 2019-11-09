HAMPDEN — Earlier in the week, Scarborough knocked off an undefeated power to reach the Class A girls’ soccer state championship game. The Red Storm’s reward was to face another unbeaten and familiar foe.

But this opponent was too opportunistic. Camden Hills scored two early goals and held on for a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Hampden Academy, winning its fourth consecutive state title.

It was the third year in a row that Camden Hills (18-0) defeated Scarborough by one goal in the championship game.

Scarborough, which beat top-seeded Cheverus on Tuesday for the South title, finished 15-3.

The Windjammers’ dynasty continues. They are 64-0-1 since a loss during the 2016 regular season. This year, Camden Hills breezed through its schedule. Of the Windjammers’ 18 wins, only three were by one goal – including a 1-0 win over Bangor in the North final – and only two were by two goals.

The Windjammers scored twice in the first 14 minutes.

“That’s what good teams do. They make the most of the chances they got,” Scarborough Coach Mike Farley said. “We probably had the better part of the play in the first half, but that’s not what matters. It’s the goals you put in the net, and they did a good job putting two in, in the beginning.”

Camden Hills jumped ahead on a Kristina Kelly goal at 3:36. Ella Pierce sent a pass to the left side and Kelly ran it down, sprinting past defenders before kicking it into the far right corner. It was Kelly’s 49th goal this year and 159th of her career.

“It was early in the game and everything went well. All the passes were in line,” said Kelly, who will play for Central Connecticut State next year.

At 13:08, Camden got another player free, and Alexandra Tassoni scored from 12 yards for a 2-0 lead.

After that, the Red Storm tightened up their transition defense.

The Windjammers packed in their defense, with defender Tessa Whitley clearing out several Scarborough chances.

Scarborough freshman Ali Mokriski had opportunities early, sending one shot wide. Another was stopped by Alex Southworth with a leaping save.

The Red Storm got on the board at 26:34. After an attack on the left side, the ball was crossed to an open Ashley Sabatino, who buried a shot in the far left corner.

Eight minutes later, Mokriski got off another shot, but Southworth was in position.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Sabatino sent a breakout pass to Grace Pettingill, who touched it to Mokriski for an apparent tying goal – but it was waved off by an offside call.

“We battled back, but we couldn’t get that second one,” Farley said.

Camden Hills Coach Meredith Messer said, “I think we let down a little bit (at the end of the first half). In the second half, we made adjustments.”

The Windjammers showed a more sustained attack to begin the second half, but Scarborough’s defense did not allow open shots, and goalie Nicole Young stayed strong.

In the final 15 minutes, Messer moved Kelly to defense, using her speed to nullify Scarborough’s chances. The Red Storm had only two shots in the second half.

