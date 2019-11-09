DETROIT – Warren Michael Sherburne, five months old, of Detroit, Maine, passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms with his father and family by his side at Maine Medical Center on Nov. 6, 2019.

Warren was born on June 15, 2019, 10 weeks premature to Kristi Thomas and Dana Sherburne II. Warren fought very hard to give us the time we had with him. God made Warren so that we could see small things are strong too.

He loved his blanket, touching his cheek at all times. He also loved his brothers and sister, and his dog, Rhino. Warren showed us more love and strength in his five months than we have ever experienced. He changed many peoples lives in a positive way without even knowing and would have grown up to do great things.

Warren was predeceased by his great-grandfather, Maynard Avery; grandfathers, Dana Sherburne, Shane Knight and Maurice Bowring.

He is survived by his parents, Dana Sherburne and Kristi Thomas; brothers, Brodi, Dana III, and Bronsyn, one sister, Kylee-Lynn; grandparents, Lisa and Doug DeRoche, Pamela and Michael Thomas, Kelly Knight, Troy Johnson, Jamie Wyman and Tornia Bowring; great-grandmother, Donna Avery; and very special babysitter who he loved and cherished very much, Kenna Basford; many other great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m at the Poulin-Turner Union Hall, 653 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital for assisting in his last hours of life.

Donations can be brought to the celebration of life or mailed to

430 Troy Rd.

Detroit, ME 04929

