ROCKINGHAMWESTMINSTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police investigators are seeking witnesses to the death of a Boston delivery-truck driver who was found shot to death in his truck on Route 103 in Rockingham.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that on Friday troopers were stopping people on Route 103, handing out flyers and asking them if they had seen anything unusual on Nov. 1.
Forty-four-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, who worked for Katsiroubas Brothers Wholesale Fruit & Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, was last seen in Rutland shortly after noon on Nov. 1.
An autopsy determined that Fonseca-Rivera died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck
Police have said they believe the shooting took place between 1 and 1:30 p.m., although police didn’t check on the truck until 5:45 p.m.
