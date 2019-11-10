LITCHFIELD — A Litchfield couple on their way to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house died following a head-on collision on Hallowell Road Saturday night, police said.

A Lincoln sport utility vehicle driven by Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchfield, crossed the center line and struck a pick-up truck driven by Derek Trudeau, 48, of Litchfield, according to a news release Sunday from Katy England, a Maine State Police spokeswoman. Trudeau, and his wife Stephanie, 40, were both killed upon impact in the head-on collision, according to England.

Metayer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but charges “are pending” upon his release from the hospital, police said.

The Trudeaus were traveling to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend’s house, according to England. Ten minutes before the crash, state police received a report of erratic vehicle operation in Litchfield.

Litchfield Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Tina Gowell said her department reported to a report of a two-vehicle,  head-on collision about a mile north of the Litchfield Post Office, near a region locally-known as Purgatory.

State police were assisted by Litchfield Fire and Rescue, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Maine State Police Accident Reconstruction and AC Towing.

