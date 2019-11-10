IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:11 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Whitten Road.

10:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Flagg Street.

11:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pike Street.

1:12 p.m., police recovered needles near Green Street and Chapel Street.

4:17 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Western Avenue.

6:38 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on St. Catherine Street.

8:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:54 a.m., one person was reportedly arrested following a reported disturbance on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available at press time.

4:22 a.m., April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, following a reported domestic disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:37 a.m., Augustus R. Bond, 19, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a car accident following a reported hit and run on Mud Mill Road.

7:01 p.m., Courtney J. Moulton, 27, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Washington Street.

8:27 p.m., Christopher J. Waterman, 23, of West Paris, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near North Belfast Avenue and Hayden Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 8:13 a.m., Brian S. Vigue, 30, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on charges of attaching false plates and operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by priors, following a traffic stop on Water Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: