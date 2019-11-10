IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:01 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Pease Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 4:45 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Access Road.

Sunday at 9:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 6:44 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Croswell Road.

4:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Barlen Street.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

Sunday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Murphy Lane.

9:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

Sunday at 2:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

Sunday at 3:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:53 p.m., mischief was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

6:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

11:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

Sunday at 9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:02 a.m., assault was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:13 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Fairmont Street.

8:02 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on College Avenue.

10:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Squire Street.

11:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 12:14 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

8:47 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

10:29 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:10 a.m., Christopher Ray Ward, 48, of West Columbia, S.C., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Clover Sue Baxter, 31, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., Roger Timothy Googe, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a warrant check on South Grove Street.

10:48 p.m., Daniel Leaver, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior; operating after suspension, elevated by one prior; and attaching false plates, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

11:28 p.m., Joshua Erik Porfiro, 30, of Benton, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and two counts of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

11:28 p.m., Richard Andrew Coderre, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

Sunday at 1:25 a.m., Brendan M. Hagerty, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Main Street.

2:01 a.m., Scott Leo, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

2:03 a.m., Dawn Holt, 49, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Meagan Renee Brown, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.

