IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:01 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Pease Hill Road.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 4:45 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Access Road.
Sunday at 9:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Grand Summit Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
Sunday at 6:44 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Croswell Road.
4:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Barlen Street.
7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.
Sunday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
2:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Murphy Lane.
9:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
Sunday at 2:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
Sunday at 3:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee High Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:53 p.m., mischief was reported on Estes Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.
6:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.
11:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.
Sunday at 9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:02 a.m., assault was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:13 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Fairmont Street.
8:02 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on College Avenue.
10:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on Squire Street.
11:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
Sunday at 12:14 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monument Street.
8:47 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
10:29 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:10 a.m., Christopher Ray Ward, 48, of West Columbia, S.C., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Clover Sue Baxter, 31, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., Roger Timothy Googe, 52, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a warrant check on South Grove Street.
10:48 p.m., Daniel Leaver, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior; operating after suspension, elevated by one prior; and attaching false plates, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.
11:28 p.m., Joshua Erik Porfiro, 30, of Benton, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and two counts of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.
11:28 p.m., Richard Andrew Coderre, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.
Sunday at 1:25 a.m., Brendan M. Hagerty, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of a bail check on Main Street.
2:01 a.m., Scott Leo, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
2:03 a.m., Dawn Holt, 49, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Meagan Renee Brown, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.
