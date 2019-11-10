HALLOWELL — Sharalyn Morrison-Andrews will hold a book signing for her three children books from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Traverse Coffee Company, 140 Water St., according to a news release from the author.

Her books are for children around 4 or 5 years old to 8 years old.

“Brave Nellie” is a true story of a little dog she rescued from the beach of the Dominican Republic. Her message is new things are scary but if you are willing to try, good things can happen.

“Lizzie’s Lesson” is about a West Highland Terrier from Hallowell. Her message is something good always comes from something bad/sad.

“Awesome Jack” is about a French Bulldog and his message is that is that is you don’t have to be the best at everything but if you try your best, you are just awesome the way you are.

Books are available in hardcover and paperback.

Originally from Hallowell, Morrison-Andrews divides her time between her home in Cape Elizabeth, and San Diego, California.

According to the release, Morrison-Andrews kept a journal over the years and now, with technology, a blog of her travel adventures. Since writing her first children’s book, she shares signing events and shares how her books have helped children in her blog. It can be found at sharalynlovesanimals.com. Her author page can be found on Facebook.

For more information, email Morrison-Andrews at [email protected].

