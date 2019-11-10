CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Rio Haskett and Robert Baker each scored 14 points as Harvard topped the University of Maine in men’s basketball 67-46 on Sunday.

The Black Bears (1-1) held a 31-30 lead at halftime before getting outscored 37-15 in the second half. Sergio El Darwich led Maine with 18 points, four assists and three rebounds. Nedelijko Prijovic chipped in with a double-double, (11 points and 12 boards).

Maine made just five field goals in the second half. The Black Bears were 5 for 22 and 1 for 6 on 3-pointers in the second half.

Harvard (2-1) finished the game on a 12-0 run.

DEAN 98, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 83: Josh Croskey poured in 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Nor’easters (0-1) at Biddeford.

Traijan Powell added 23 points and nine boards. Kevin Clark chipped in with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Dean shot 35.5 percent from 2 and 49.3 percent overall.

Siddiq Canty led UNE with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jesse Matthews chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

(1) MICHIGAN STATE 100, BINGHAMTON 47: Playing a night after the death of his brother, Cassius Winston had 17 points and 11 assists to lift the Spartans (1-1) to an emotional win at home.

Zachary Winston, Cassius’ younger brother, died after being hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion on Saturday night. He was a basketball player at Albion College.

Cassius Winston took his usual spot in Michigan State’s starting lineup. The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary’s honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State’s first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.

The game was a rout, as expected. Michigan State (1-1) rebounded easily from its season-opening loss Tuesday to No. 2 Kentucky. Xavier Tillman scored 17 points for the Spartans, and Aaron Henry added 16.

Sam Sessoms led Binghamton (0-2) with 12 points.

(5) LOUISVILLE 78, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 55: Jordan Nwora scored 21 points to lead the Cardinals (2-0) to a win at home over the Penguins (1-1).

FLORIDA STATE 63, (6) FLORIDA 51: Devin Vassell scored 13 points and M.J. Walker added 12 as the Gators (1-1) beat the Seminoles (1-1) at Gainesville, Florida.

(11) VIRGINIA 65, JAMES MADISON 34: Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Cavaliers (2-) used a 29-6 run spanning halftime to pull away for the visiting Dukes (1-1).

(18) OHIO STATE 76, UMASS-LOWELL 56: Freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points as the Buckeyes (2-0) beat the River Hawks (1-2) at Columbus, Ohio.

MEN’S SOCCER

PENN ST.- BRANDYWINE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2: Nathan Bowman scored two goals, including the winner, as the Nittany Lions defeated the SeaWolves in a USCAA Division II pool game at Virginia Beach, Virginia

Joel Musese scored both goals for the SeaWolves. He struck first in the 5th minute, and again in the 53rd minute in the second half.

Ben Sarafinas scored the first goal for the Nittany Lions in the 19th minute. Bowman scored just a minute into the second half, then again in the 69th minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4, PENN ST. -BRANDYWINE 0: Callie O’Brien and Logan Pray had two goals apiece in the second half as the SeaWolves handled the Nittany Lions in a USCAA Division II pool game at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Pray scored in the 49th minute, converting from Ryleigh Lord. She added her second in the 71st minute. O’Brien, who missed last game to due a red card in the pervious contest, put the game out of reach with goals in the 78th and 85th minute.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) SOUTH CAROLINA 63, (4) MARYLAND 54: Freshman Aliyah Boston scored 14 points and was an immovable force in the middle on defense, blocking five shots, to help the Gamecocks (2-0) beat the host Terraoins (1-1).

(5) UCONN 72, CALIFORNIA 61: Christyn Williams scored 24 points and the host Huskies opened with a closer-than-expected victory over Cal (1-1).

(6) TEXAS A&M 69, DUKE 58: Chennedy Carter scored 25 points as the Aggies (2-0) beat the visiting Blue Devils (1-1).

(24) INDIANA 111, NICHOLLS STATE 47: Freshman Mackenzie Homes of Gorham made all nine of her shots and scored 22 points as the Hoosiers (2-0) topped the visiting Colonels (0-2).

FOOTBALL

POLL: LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.

After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.

Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.

No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.

Minnesota has its best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962 and finished 10th.

ARKANSAS: A person with knowledge of the decision says Arkansas has fired Coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories.

Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 to Western Kentucky. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State – two FCS teams – Tulsa and Colorado State.

A year after a $160 million stadium renovation and expansion, Arkansas had its two lowest-attended games since a previous expansion in 2001.

