IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a scam was reported on River Road.

6:04 p.m., a structure fire was reported on School Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:29 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Cross Hill Road.

7:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.

9:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Capital Street.

1:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

3:18 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Oxford Street.

5:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Western Avenue.

6:49 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Road.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

8:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

8:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN AVON, Saturday at 6:12 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 4:45 p.m., vandalism/criminal mischief were reported on Access Road.

Sunday at 9:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:27 a.m., noise was reported on Park Avenue.

6:47 p.m., a fight was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Saturday at 12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robbins Nest Lane.

Sunday at 5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallas Hill Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 9:07 a.m., hunting problems were reported on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., a burglary was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

Monday at 6:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:52 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Davis Road.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

3:22 p.m., vandalism/criminal mischief were reported on Ski Slope Road.

Saturday at 7:32 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Perham and Quebec streets.

1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Croswell Road.

4:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Barlen Street.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Titcomb Hill Road and Anson Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:50 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Academy Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on West Mills Road.

2:02 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Shaw Hill Road.

2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Mills Road.

Sunday at 5:30 p.m., an assault was reported on West Mills Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mystery Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 5:39 p.m., a report of a missing person was made on Maple Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 1:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:15 p.m., a fire or odor investigation was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:43 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

7:24 a.m., an assault was reported on Pine Acres Drive.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 11:44 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Loon Lake Road.

10:19 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Summer Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:56 a.m., a fire or odor investigation took place on Commerce Drive.

12:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Steward Hill Road.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:36 p.m., a caller from Parlin Street reported a water-related problem.

Monday at 9:48 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 10:47 a.m., a caller reported someone was missing near West Freeman Road and Neuman Drive.

7:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:13 a.m., an assault was reported on Oak Street.

11:42 a.m., threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

11:49 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Elm Street.

3:43 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:53 p.m., sex offenses were reported, location listed as unknown.

6:23 p.m., fireworks were reported on Gold Street.

Monday at 3:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:02 a.m., a road hazard was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

2:49 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Temple Road.

10:35 p.m., a caller from Morrison Hill Road reported someone was missing.

Saturday at 9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Knapp Street.

Sunday at 7:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Balsam Street.

9:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clifford Avenue.

1:31 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.

4:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bay Street.

Monday at 7:10 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Palmer Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:35 p.m., Kyle Gregory Mattern, 21, of China was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle after habitual offender revocation of his license and on the charge of violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Winthrop Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., Donald Wayne Roeske, 30, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., Tyler John Bernat, 32, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

10:15 a.m., Joshua Paul Allen, 35, of New Sharon, was arrested on charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

8 p.m., Shane Thomas Rackliffe, 31, of New Sharon, was arrested on two warrants.

Friday at 8:37 a.m., Roger Nathaniel Smith, 54, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and OUI.

12:55 p.m., Andre William Bernier, 34, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Saturday at 4:06 p.m., Bridgette Pauline Gervais, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

4:27 p.m., Paul W. Taylor, 67, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

Sunday at 3:24 p.m., Kelly Aura Ross, 33, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:23 p.m., Sara J. Welch, 31, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

7:45 p.m., Amanda Marie Weeks, 39, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 8:46 p.m., Travis Raymond Parlin, 46, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:29 a.m., Corey Gardea, 26, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

10:36 p.m., Parris Daniels, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:24 a.m., Brock W. Tisdale, 40, of Bangor, was summoned on a charge of assault.

10:54 p.m., Roger W. Bower, 42, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:43 p.m., Mark C. Evans, 38, of Rome, was summoned on a charge of criminal trespass.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Douglas Owen Carmichael, 20, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

