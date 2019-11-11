WATERVILLE — Residents lined the streets of downtown Waterville and gathered outside City Hall on Monday to pay homage to those who have served in the U.S. military during a Veterans Day parade and ceremony.

The parade, led by the Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5 in Waterville, began at the former legion headquarters off College Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. Marchers proceeded downtown and gathered outside City Hall on Castonguay Square, the park commons area named for Arthur L. Castonguay, the first soldier from Waterville to be killed in action in World War I.

“God bless America and God bless Waterville,” said Craig Bailey, of Waterville, who was in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 2019 and is the commander of American Legion Post 5, which organized the parade. “(I’m) Proud to be an American and a vet. And all the people out here to support us, every time it makes me feel proud.”

Bailey, standing on the steps of City Hall with Pearley Lachance, the legion chaplain, led a 10-minute ceremony under gray skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Lachance opened with a prayer recognizing all veterans from all past conflicts, concluding that “we understand that freedom is not free and we recognize the sacrifice they made.”

The Waterville Senior High School band played an ensemble of American music following the prayer, and Bailey thanked everyone for gathering. Bailey said some people wondered whether the parade would happen this year, and answered it will “continue to happen as long as the American Legion is here.” The legion sold its former College Avenue building and has since moved to a new location on Drummond Avenue.

Typically, the Veterans Day ceremony in Waterville involves a guest speaker, but Bailey said he’d try something different and instead read aloud three poems that family members wrote. The poems, contained in an Army-Navy service book, included the clippings that were published in the Waterville Sentinel during World War Two. Among selections from the poems, “in our thoughts, you are still here; in spirit, we are with you, my dear. … We’re all behind you, every one.”

Bailey concluded by saying everyone gathered here on the 101st anniversary of Armistice Day came to honor those who “defend and serve the Constitution of the United States,” and he encouraged those in attendance to thank a veteran that day and every day “for the freedom you have.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: