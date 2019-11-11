TEHRAN, Iran — The Tehran publishers’ league in Iran says it has outlawed buying or selling books by the bestselling Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari.
Iran’s culture ministry banned his books from publication in May. The ministry alleges they promote the theory of evolution and fabricate history.
The official IRNA news agency reported Monday on the new warning by the publishers’ league of “possible” legal prosecution for selling Harari’s books.
Hardliners in Iran have long criticized the circulation of his books, calling him a Zionist.
They’re concerned about the influence of Western culture, seeing it as part of efforts aimed at the “soft toppling” of the country’s Islamic system.
Titles by Harari on the banned list include “Sapiens,” ”Homo Deus,” ”21 Lessons for the 21st Century” and “Money.”
