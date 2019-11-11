U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Office of National Drug Control Policy has awarded more than $2 million in grant funding to 17 Maine health coalitions and local governments to prevent youth substance abuse and foster drug-free communities in Maine.

Locally, funding will be allocated to ACCESS Health, which will receive $125,000 to serve Sagadahoc County, as well as Brunswick and Harpswell. Healthy Lincoln County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will receive $125,000 to serve Lincoln County.

“Last year, drug overdoses claimed the life of 354 Mainers, nearly one person each day. We must take an all-hands-on-deck approach to stop this epidemic and support those who are struggling with substance use disorders,” said Collins and King in a joint statement. “This important funding will help Maine health coalitions and communities strengthen their efforts to prevent and reduce substance abuse through programs that promote a healthy lifestyle and community involvement.”

This funding was awarded through the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

