SKOWHEGAN – Danny Lee Fitzgerald Sr., 65, of Skowhegan, Maine, passed away on November 6, 2019.

Danny was born April 24, 1954 in Southington, Connecticut. The son of Emery Seldon and the late Barbara Lee (Hazelton) Fitzgerald, he grew up in West Bath, Maine and later moved to Canaan, Maine where he graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in the class of 1972.

Danny married Gloria Bolduc in 1973 and together they raised their two sons, Danny and Derek in Skowhegan, Maine.

Danny was employed by Jordan’s Meat for a short time before starting the family run business of Fitzgerald’s Foundations in 1978. Danny took pride in his business and it became a passion of his for many years.

Danny enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially snowmobiling and boating. He did not allow much to slow him down. All that was needed was a lift by his boys and he was off and going.

In his later years Danny became quite an avid gardiner. He loved spending time picking vegetables with his beloved dog/best friend, Frosty.

Danny will be remembered as one of the

most optimistic people you will ever meet with an incredible will to live. He had a quiet strength and found purpose to get up everyday with a bright outlook on life and smile on his face. His family and friends were much of his motivation. He will always be remembered as saying, “tomorrow is a new day.” One of his greatest joys was being able to coach his two boys in sports when they were younger and later chasing his grandchildren around to all of their sporting events. He was always there to give encouragement and never wore out the words of, “I’m proud of you.”

Danny most recently rejoined as a 7th Day Adventist and was activity practicing in that faith. He would often host bible studies with many of his friends from church.

He is survived by his father, Emery Fitzgerald of Canaan; his two sons, Danny Fitzgerald, Jr and wife Renee of Skowhegan, Derek Fitzgerald and wife Julie of Skowhegan; his two brothers, Orrin Fitzgerald and wife Shelley of Canaan, Wyatt Fitzgerald and wife Lisa of Canaan; his two sisters, Carol Hailey of Texas, Lynn-Marie Bailey and husband Andy of Canaan; four grandchildren, Mason, Asher, Kylie and Adam Fitzgerald as well as many Nieces and nephews.

Danny was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Fitzgerald and his grandson Cole Fitzgerald.

His award winning smile, his gentle touch and his kind encouraging words will never be forgotten. We will miss you Pupa.

Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, a funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11 am at the Waterville Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fairfield, Maine with a burial to follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan.

Arrangements are entrust to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Donations may be made in Danny’s name to:

The Somerset

Animal Shelter

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous