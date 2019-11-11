FAIRFIELD – Mary Catherine Gott, 77, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Saturday, November 2, 2019, to be reunited with her sweetheart George in the great hereafter.

Born July 27, 1942, in New Haven, CT, Mary was the daughter of Gerald and Muriel (Hill) Cremin. She attended New Haven area schools, and moved to Richmond, Maine, in 1976.

In the 1980’s, Mary spent her workdays running the family fish market, Salt Waterville Seafood, in Fairfield. In the 1990’s, they sold the market and Mary went to work at Marden’s in Waterville. She retired from Marden’s in 2013.

Mary made friends everywhere she went and was known for being just as feisty and fun-loving, as she was generous and kindhearted. She loved going for motorcycle rides with George. They spent many summers at Abenaki Campground and at York County Campground. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 14 in Fairfield, and a longtime supporter of the Waterville Humane Society. Mary and George were longtime members of the Maine Academy of Country Music and enjoyed many Country Sunday’s with friends and family.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George; her grandson Richard “RJ” Costa of VT; and her brother, Jeremiah “Jay” Cremin of Belchertown, MA. She is survived by daughter Constance Costa of Branford, CT; daughter Diane (Willis) Carter of Minneola, FL; son Norman (Kimberly) Ambrose of Auburn, ME; Stepson Michael Gott of Waterville, ME; Stepdaughter Debra (Dean) Billings of Pittsfield, ME; grandchildren James Ambrose of New Britain, CT, James Groves, Kristifer Groves, Dylan (Amber) Ambrose, and Justin Ambrose of Maine; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Shawn Lombard of Skowhegan, and Janelle Pomroy of Clinton.

Mary had requested that we forego a funeral and instead “throw (her) a party.” Family and friends are invited to Grover Hinkley American Legion Post 14, 86 Upper Main St, Fairfield, ME, on Saturday, November 23, from noon to six p.m., for live music and light refreshments.

Special thanks to family friend Shawn Lombard for his longtime dedication to caring for Mary. Mary truly loved him like a son.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are By Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

