IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

9:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patrick Street.

9:32 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Water Street.

9:58 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Ridge Road.

10:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Fowler Street.

10:47 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:08 a.m., fraud was reported on Crossing Way.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:28 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Jefferson Street.

1:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

3:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:20 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

9:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on St. Catherine Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 4:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Hill Road.

Monday at 1:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hanson Road.

Sunday at 11:31 a.m., an assault was reported on Branch Mills Road.

8:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chadwick Hill Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

2:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

3:09 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Pray Street.

5:09 p.m., fraud was reported on Marston Road.

Saturday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Market Street.

6:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

12:18 p.m., a fight was reported on Autumn Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

10:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Sunday at 1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

2:09 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 6:36 a.m., theft was reported on Libby Hill Road.

7:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 6:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:49 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

10:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:46 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:59 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Old Point Avenue.

8:50 p.m., a robbery was reported on Pearl Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 7:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilman Drive.

7:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PALMYRA, 12:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Pittston Road.

Monday at 7:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Town Farm Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 2:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

2:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

10:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.

1:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving an injury was reported on Main Street.

4 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.

4:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

9:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Center Street.

IN WINDHAM, Sunday at 8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Windsor Neck Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.

2:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Anthony Avenue.

4:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Benton Avenue.

5:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunbar Road.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Saturday at 2:08 p.m., Christopher Jordan Waterman, 23, of West Paris, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and for failing to display a current or valid inspection certification following a traffic stop on Route 3.

11:53 p.m., Lynn William Campbell, 55, of Holly Hill, Florida, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a report of a disabled motor vehicle on Route 3 Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:43 a.m., Jacqueline Gavett, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

11:27 a.m., Larry Cookson, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:35 p.m., Peggy Richard, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:15 p.m., Christie Grindle, 50, of Harwich, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release.

9:48 p.m., Barry Hall, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

10:29 p.m., Jonathan Leavitt, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, violating conditions of release and operating without a license.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 4:59 p.m., John Michael Michaud, 42, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:54 p.m., Timothy M. Gallagher, 49, of Glenburn, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Route 120 South.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, Bruce Hibbard, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant for indictment charges of operating a motor vehicle after revocation and operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:53 p.m., Zachery Cray, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop on River Avenue.

IN JEFFERSON, Wednesday, Nov. 6, William R. Brewer, 29, of Newcastle, was issued a summons for failing to make an oral or written accident report and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Hinks Road.

