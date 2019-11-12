The Maine Chapter of American Mothers Inc. has announced 16 Maine mothers, from all walks of life, nominated from throughout the state of Maine by family members, friends and colleagues to receive special honor and recognition, for their commitment and dedication to their families, homes, local communities and beyond, according to a news release from the Maine chapter.

An evening of celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road, in Augusta. A social will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program.

The nominees include: Erika Sawtelle, of Hallowell; Rebecca Pushard, of Manchester; Jennifer Weymouth Richards, of Whitefield; Nancy Lessard, of Jackman; Joni Gordon, of Oxford; Patricia Perkins, of Waterville; Adrian Phair, of Oakland; Lisa Wardwell, of Augusta; Jean Higgins, of Litchfield; Laura Murphy, of Readfield; Dory Anna Richards Waxman, of Portland; Jessica Desjardins, of Saco; Julie O’Brien, of Augusta; Olga Babb, of South Portland; Meghan Hamblett, of East Boothbay; and Martha Everatt-St.Pierre, of Winthrop.

Their stories are fascinating, their dreams are real and their hope to make a difference, advocating for a better tomorrow for all Maine families is truly admirable. They work hard, each and every day to educate, teach, mentor, encourage and inspire our youth, care for our aging population and loved ones, as they touch upon the lives of so many, according to the release.

Each of these mothers have the opportunity to submit their portfolio, if they choose to move on to the next level. One of the mothers submitting a portfolio will be selected and honored as the 2020 Maine Mother of the Year and will represent Maine at the American Mothers, Inc. National Convention, in Washington D.C., in April 2020, where she will compete for the prestigious honor of the National Mother of the Year.

American Mothers, Inc. will announce all state winners in mid-January.

Dinner costs $20; $5 for those younger than 10.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, contact Lina Michaud, state president, at 485-4710 or [email protected].

American Mothers, Inc. is an organization of women and men, married and single, parents and grandparents, dedicated to preserving the moral and spiritual foundations of family and the home. It is an interfaith, non-political, non-profit organization and committed to continuing its pledge to promote these age-old values and principles upon which America was founded.

