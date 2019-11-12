NEW YORK — Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game 2:36 into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Adam Fox had a goal in regulation and set up Kakko’s winner as New York recovered after blowing a two-goal lead and improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev, getting the start after Henrik Lundqvist played the previous three games, finished with 30 saves.

In overtime, Fox brought the puck up the left side, skated toward the middle and sent a pass to the left doorstep, where Kakko redirected the puck past Penguins goalie Matt Murray for his sixth of the season.

Justin Schultz and Jared McCann scored for the short-handed Penguins, who earned at least a point for the sixth time in seven games. Murray, making his seventh straight start and 15th in 18 games this season, stopped 24 shots.

The Penguins were without star center Sidney Crosby due to a lower body injury. The two-time MVP did not travel with the team to New York after leaving in the third period of a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday. Pittsburgh was also missing defenseman Kris Letang for the third straight game with a lower body injury and forward Patric Hornqvist (injured reserve) for the fourth in a row.

CANADIENS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Jonathan Drouin scored the shootout winner and Montreal rallied to beat visiting Columbus.

Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar scored third-period goals for the Canadiens, who trailed 1-0 after two periods. Carey Price made 33 saves. The Canadiens have won 6 of 8.

Eric Robinson and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for Columbus. Backup goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who was recalled from the AHL on Monday, made 30 saves.

A frenetic final two minutes of the third period saw Columbus take a 2-1 lead. Montreal bounced back and tied the game a little more than a minute later.

Werenski put Columbus ahead with 1:51 left, beating Price with a shot into the top corner.

Moments after the Blue Jackets narrowly missed the empty net, Montreal took advantage of the extra skater. Nick Suzuki found Tatar open at the side of the net with 41 seconds remaining.

After Columbus failed to take advantage of a power play in overtime, Drouin scored the shootout’s only goal. Price stopped all three Columbus shooters.

NOTES

KINGS: Left winger Ilya Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch against the Minnesota Wild, and GM Rob Blake refused to say how long the veteran will be out of the lineup.

Sportsnet Canada reported the team has informed Kovalchuk that he is being benched for an extended period. The 36-year old Russian had two goals and four assists in Los Angeles’ first four games but has only one goal and two assists in the past 13.

