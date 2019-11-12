Far northern Maine is seeing snow totals approaching 12 inches as a storm packing a wintry mix of precipitation exits the region. Snow was piling up at similar rates in northern Vermont.

The storm created slippery conditions across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Across the region, dozens of events were delayed or canceled because of the messy weather. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills delayed the opening of state offices on Tuesday.

The storm brought mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

It’s a prelude to the coldest weather of the season. Temperatures were expected to plunge Tuesday night with wind chill readings possibly reaching about zero.

George Caron, left, helps his daughter Paula, clear ice and snow from her car Tuesday morning in Auburn before her commute. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
new england, new hampshire, vermont

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles