A wintry mix has swept into northern New England, with hundreds of schools closed or delayed in Vermont due to snow, and slick conditions in New Hampshire and Maine.
A winter storm warning was in effect for Vermont until Tuesday afternoon, with snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches forecast for much of the central and northern parts of the state.
Northernmost Maine could see 10 to 14 inches, with lesser amounts were expected in northern New Hampshire.
Rain and freezing rain fell in parts of Maine and New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Temperatures were expected to plunge Tuesday night with wind chill readings possibly reaching about zero.
