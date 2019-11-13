The Augusta Nature Club will hold a luncheon meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Capital Area Technical Center at 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Members are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief meeting.

Edward Gleason on the Northern Lights, manager at the Southworth Planetarium, will speak about the beauty and the great wonders of the skies above.

Lunch will cost $7. RSVP is required; to reserve a spot, or for more information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: