IN ANSON, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Woodlawn Street.

9:37 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Western Avenue.

10:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

11:36 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.

1:27 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Marsh Field Place.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:07 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.

4:33 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

5:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Highland Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cedar Street.

7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

1:16 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Beans Corner Road.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.

3:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Powers Road.

Wednesday at 2:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

9:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Loon Lake Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

1:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

5:59 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

7:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Park Road.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Airport Road.

8:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

12:18 p.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.

1:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:39 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Temple Street.

7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.

7:58 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Street.

10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Redington Street.

10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 12:49 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Millennium Drive.

12:32 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:38 p.m., Michael T. Dulany Jr., 30, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., Carrie Theresa Masse, 36, of Temple, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

6:57 p.m., Yarette A. Dones, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ for reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., Donald Veilleux, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.

5:38 p.m., Derrick James Corson, 27, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants.

11:26 p.m., Jimmy Dean Dodge, 57, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:26 p.m., Tammie L. Miville, 55, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a reported hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cony Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., Paul K. Searles, 44, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a motor vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., Adam P. Simpson, 42, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Michelle A. Warfield, 33, of East Machias, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., Kasandra L. Hernandez, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of assault on North Street.

3:15 p.m., Colby L. Brusoe, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:15 p.m., Ashley Mary Marzelli, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:23 p.m., Danny Velez, 33, of Newark, N.J., was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Park Street.

