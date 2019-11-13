IN ANSON, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Parkwoods Drive.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Woodlawn Street.
9:37 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Western Avenue.
10:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.
11:36 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.
1:27 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Marsh Field Place.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
4:07 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on State Street.
4:33 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.
5:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Highland Avenue.
6:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cedar Street.
7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.
Wednesday at 12:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
1:16 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stephen King Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Drive.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Beans Corner Road.
3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Plaza.
3:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Powers Road.
Wednesday at 2:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.
9:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Greeley Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Loon Lake Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Waterville Road.
1:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.
1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.
5:59 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.
7:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Park Road.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Airport Road.
8:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
12:18 p.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.
1:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:39 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Temple Street.
7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Knoll Drive.
7:58 p.m., theft was reported on Oakland Street.
10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Redington Street.
10:02 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Elm Street.
Wednesday at 12:49 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Millennium Drive.
12:32 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:38 p.m., Michael T. Dulany Jr., 30, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., Carrie Theresa Masse, 36, of Temple, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
6:57 p.m., Yarette A. Dones, 19, of Wilton, was arrested on a writ for reckless conduct.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:21 p.m., Donald Veilleux, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a writ.
5:38 p.m., Derrick James Corson, 27, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants.
11:26 p.m., Jimmy Dean Dodge, 57, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:26 p.m., Tammie L. Miville, 55, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a reported hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cony Street.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:09 p.m., Paul K. Searles, 44, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a motor vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., Adam P. Simpson, 42, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Route 3.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Michelle A. Warfield, 33, of East Machias, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Route 3.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., Kasandra L. Hernandez, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of assault on North Street.
3:15 p.m., Colby L. Brusoe, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:15 p.m., Ashley Mary Marzelli, 20, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:23 p.m., Danny Velez, 33, of Newark, N.J., was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Park Street.
