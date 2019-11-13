HOUSTON — James Harden scored 47 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Clippers 102-93 in a wild game that saw Los Angeles Coach Doc Rivers ejected in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.

Houston was up by two with about two minutes left when former Rocket Patrick Beverley fouled out. Harden made both free throws before grabbing a rebound on the other end and hitting a 3 to make it 95-88.

Beverley was given a technical foul during a timeout after the play and Harden hit the two free throws.

Rivers was then given two technical fouls and ejected to the delight of son Austin Rivers, the Houston guard who laughed and signaled for the officials to T-up his father. Doc Rivers spent several more seconds screaming at the referees before slowly walking across the court and to the locker room.

Harden made both free throws before JaMychal Green made a 3 for Los Angeles. But Harden stole the ball from Kawhi Leonard, and Tyson Chandler made a reverse dunk with 37 seconds left to make it 100-91.

Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Lou Williams added 20 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook added 17 points to help the Rockets win their fifth straight game.

GRIZZLIES 119, HORNETS 117: Rookie Ja Morant scored on a driving left-handed layup with 0.7 seconds left to give visiting Memphis a win over Charlotte.

Morant had his first double-double with 23 points and 11 assists to help the Grizzlies win consecutive games for the first time this season. Morant was 10 of 15 from the field and excelled all night at getting to the rim and finding the open man.

Jonas Valanciunas was one of the beneficiaries of Morant’s passes, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Marko Guduric had 17 points off the bench.

The Hornets battled back from 10 down in the fourth quarter to tie it on a 3-pointer by Devonte Graham from the top of the key with 22.7 seconds left. But after a timeout, Morant got a screen near the top of the key and drove left against Cody Martin and somehow got the layup to fall over 7-foot center Cody Zeller in traffic.

Terry Rozier tied a career-high with 33 points on seven 3-points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight. Graham, who entered the game leading the team in points and assists, had 19 points in his first start of the season.

MAGIC112, 76ERS 97: Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and seven players scored in double figures as host Orlando came up with a big fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, and D.J. Augustin had 12 points and eight assists off the bench. Augustin, who was moved out of the starting lineup six games ago, played the entire fourth quarter.

Josh Richardson led the 76ers with 19 points. Ben Simmons added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The 76ers played without center Joel Embiid, who has a sore left knee.

NOTES

NETS: Brooklyn signed Iman Shumpert, adding the veteran guard to their roster with Wilson Chandler on the NBA’s suspended list.

Shumpert helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA title and has also played for the Knicks, Sacramento and Houston. He returns to New York, where he began his career as a first-round pick of the Knicks in 2011.

Chandler is suspended for the first 25 games of the season without pay after testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

ROCKETS: Guard Eric Gordon had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss about six weeks.

PISTONS: Guard Khyri Thomas had surgery on his right foot and will be out at least six weeks.

BUCKS: Milwaukee assigned Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the G League.

The Bucks announced Atnteokounmpo and Dragan Bender were assigned to the Wisconsin Herd.

