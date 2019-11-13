SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 15-19, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Barry L. Abbey, 49, of Yadkinville, North Carolina, fishing without valid license June 24, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Sean R. Bixby, 29, of Madison, domestic violence assault Nov. 5, 2018, in Canaan, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Ted E. Brooks, 48, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence March 27, 2019, in Pittsfield, $750 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release April 30, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Alixandra B. Cobb, 20, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, fighting May 29, 2019, in Norridgewock, $300 fine.

Thomas H. Daley, 70, of East Madison, on May 24, 2018, in Madison: criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, 15-month Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, dismissed.

Daniel Driver, 27, of Corinth, on Sept. 25, 2018, in West Forks: violating suspended or revoked license, two-day jail sentence; exceeding bag limit on bears, $1,000 fine, three-day jail sentence. Violating suspended or revoked license Sept. 12, 2018, in West Forks, dismissed.

Paul Goodridge, 44, of Skowhegan, burning without permit April 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Jefferey James Hailey, 52, of Norridgewock, on June 16, 2018, in Norridgewock: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; criminal mischief, dismissed.

Emily P. Hartley, 21, of Canaan, on March 24, 2018, in Canaan: criminal mischief, 48-hour jail sentence; aggravated criminal trespass and criminal restraint, dismissed.

Jeanine R. Jarvis, 38, of Madison, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise July 16, 2019, in Madison, 12-hour jail sentence.

Edward J. Knott, 59, of Bingham, on April 13, 2019, in Skowhegan: refusing to sign criminal summons, 40-day jail sentence; criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, dismissed. Violating condition of release May 28, 2019, in Bingham, dismissed.

Gerard A. Landry, 52, of Madison, domestic violence assault April 7, 2019, in Madison, six-month jail sentence. On May 25, 2019, in Madison: refusing to submit to arrest or detention refusing to stop, five-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed. On May 27, 2019, in Madison: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, five-month jail sentence; three counts violating condition of release, dismissed. On June 26, 2019, in Skowhegan: escape, five-month jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refusing to stop and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Jacob MacDonald, 19, of South China, on Sept. 27, 2018, in Canaan: violating condition of release, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and driving to endanger, dismissed.

Brittany C. Mills, 28, of Athens, on June 8, 2019, in Madison: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, 10-day jail sentence; assault, endangering the welfare of a child and operating vehicle without license, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 14, 2019, in Skowegan, 10-day jail sentence.

Christopher Monroe, 33, of East Madison, on Jan. 1, 2019, in Skowhegan: aggravated assault, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, three-year probation; elevated aggravated assault, dismissed.

Christopher Nichols, 27, of Hartland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 6, 2019, in Canaan, dismissed.

Roger J. Plourde Jr., 36, of Skowhegan, drinking in public July 15, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence.

Robert Lee Salley, 37, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 27, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Amy Sanipas, 35, of Skowhegan, on June 3, 2019, in Anson: domestic violence assault, nine-month jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, dismissed.

Damien S. Towers, 29, of Clinton, domestic violence assault April 19, 2019, in Skowhegan, 329-day jail sentence.

Pablo Ramirez Vazquez, 42, of Embden, operating vehicle without license March 1, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Shanon Lynn Walls, 34, of Skowhegan, on April 10, 2019, in Skowhgean: violating condition of release, $250 fine; possession of hypodermic apparatuses, $250 fine.

