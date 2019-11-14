IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

7:56 a.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported at Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road.

8:07 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Arsenal Street.

8:23 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Swan Street.

9:33 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Church Hill Road.

11:11 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

1:04 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Denali Way.

1:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.

1:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:48 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

2:17 p.m., property was recovered on Senator Way.

2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:34, a dog at large was reported on Newland Avenue.

4:13 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Albee Road.

4:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Memorial Circle and Memorial Drive.

5:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on West River Road.

5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

6:39 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Green Street.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

7:14 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

7:37 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Riverside Drive and Route 3 East.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albion Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 11:12 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

4:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

7:50 pm., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

8:40 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Draper Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Winthrop and Second streets.

5:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle-deer accident was reported at Winthrop Street and Town Farm Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 135.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:54 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Tranquility Trail.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

9:38 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Greeley Street.

1:35 p.m., threatening was reported on F Street.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:49 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Front Street.

6:43 p.m., burglary was reported on Brunswick Road.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 10:20 p.m.,a well-being check was requested on Alexander Reed Road.

Friday at 7:21 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:56 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.

Monday at 8:32 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Brunswick Road.

Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., an accident involving injury occurred on Lincoln Street.

8:43 p.m, a well-being check was requested on Kimball Street.

Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made at Beedle and River roads.

7:53 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Westwood Acres Road.

Friday at 4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Road.

3:46 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hatch Street.

7:56 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Brunswick Road.

12:54 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Kimball Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Park Road.

5:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

6:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.

1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

3:03 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.

3:20 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

4:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Temple Street.

6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Place.

7:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Spruce Street.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 5:14 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Maxcy’s Mills Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

6:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday, at 8:39 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stanley Road.

Thursday, at 12:06 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday, Nov. 7, Nathan Price, 32, of Randolph, was arrested on a charges of terrorizing and harassment.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m., Stefanie Johansen, 21, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:14 a.m., Jonathan Moss, 25, of Brunswick, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of bail and possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:09 p.m., Taylor Inman, 33, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., David Lavway, 51, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Thursday, at 4:43 a.m., Vanessa Ouellet, 32, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked following the report of a disabled motor vehicle at Western Avenue and Interstate 95.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., Susanne M. Chandler, 56, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:08 p.m., Tine Drouin, 63, of Halifax Street, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services.

