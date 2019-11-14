Waterville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1285 will be the venue for a meat raffle at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at 51 Water St., Waterville.
Second- and third-chance drawings will be held.
Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary veterans’ projects.
For more information, call Veronica Gurney, president, VFW 1285 Auxiliary, at 873-0908.
