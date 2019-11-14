AUGUSTA – Lucinda Lee Frankenfield, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. After a long illness she passed peacefully with her family at her side.

Lucinda “Cindy” was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Boston, to Evelyn Byrd (Lee) and Harold Doe Sr. She attended Waterville schools as a child, Coburn Classical Institute and graduated from Winslow High School in 1960.

Cindy was a homemaker for a large part of her life and her family meant everything to her. She was a wonderful mother who showed her love in many caring ways. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her special lemon-mint iced tea every summer. She hosted many dinners and family get togethers and enjoyed making the holidays special.

She was so very proud of her children and grandchildren and was always interested in all that was happening in their lives. You could not ask for a better grandmother and Mom.

Later in her life, she worked for several home health care organizations and took care of the needs of many elderly people. She had her own private clients as well and enjoyed her work immensely. Cindy’s clients loved her as she took good care of them and truly cared for them. This career was a perfect choice for Cindy, as it was fulfilling, and she could continue to nurture and care for others.

Cindy loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir. She attended both China Baptist Church and the South China Community Church over the years. She instilled her love for God in her children and brought them to church at a young age.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Bolduc and husband, Gary of China, and Liana Stanhope and husband, Jeffrey of Bangor, and son, David Frankenfield and wife, Jill of Albion.

She loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Jacob Frankenfield and wife Sierra, Jonathan Stanhope, Nicholas Stanhope, and Allison Frankenfield.

She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Lee Doe and two brothers, Harold Doe Jr. and Randolph M. Doe.

The family would like to express their thanks and love to Judy Ellis, who was her dearest friend for over 40 years. She was a loyal friend right to the end of her life. Judy and her whole family were a big part of Cindy’s life and she had so many wonderful memories.

Also, heartfelt love and gratitude to her daughter-in-law, Jill Frankenfield and her mother, Sue Baker for all the assistance helping care for our Mom over the years.

A final thank you to Glenridge Nursing home in Augusta for the excellent care and compassion they showed through our Mom’s illness. The family could not be more grateful.

At the end of her life, the caring staff of the Androscoggin Hospice made sure she was comfortable and cared for in the most loving way. They were comforting not only to Cindy, but to the family as well and this was so appreciated.

There will be a celebration of Cindy’s life on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Knox Ridge Baptist Church in Knox, Maine.

Please consider donations to the Dementia Society of America and the Alzheimer’s Association.

