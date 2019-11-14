WATERVILLE – Mary Lou Lemelin, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born on Sept. 24, 1940 in Fairfield to Albert and Bertha Lemelin.

Mary Lou grew up in Fairfield but spent most of her life living in Waterville. Most recently she resided at Capital City Manor, an assisted living facility in Augusta.

Mary Lou’s life was not easy, but she never let that get in the way of her kindness to others. Mary had a heart of gold and never forgot a holiday, birthday, anniversary, or life event of her loved ones. Mary also loved to give back to the community by donating her time ringing the bell for the Salvation Army during the holidays.

She enjoyed beano, needlepoint and to create crafts for her friends and family. She was adored by the staff at Capital City Manor and the nurses at Maine General Medical Center. She touched many around her over her lifetime.

Mary is survived by her lifelong partner, Joseph W. Pooler of Augusta; a son, Ruben Lemelin, his wife, Andrea and their daughters, Dinah and Ava of Vassalboro; a sister, Anne Hood and her husband, Vernal Hood Jr. of Benton and a sister, Ruth Lemelin of Zephyrhills, Fla. She is also survived by a special friend, Julie Norton, of North Anson, whom she thought of like a daughter.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; and brother, James A. Lemelin.

A memorial service will be held at Shawmut Chapel, 57 Bray Ave., Shawmut, on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Donahue officiating.

Arrangements are by Mid Maine Cremation Services www.midmainecremationservices.com

