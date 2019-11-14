FARMINGTON – Patricia “Tish” Chute, 69, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. She was born in Waterville, the daughter of Lawrence and Barbara (Perry) Tracy.Tish was a lifelong Mainer growing up in Fairfield and Clinton, but spent most of her adult life in Waterville. She was happiest when all the people she loved were close by. Tish will forever be remembered for the smile she had when telling a story, the way she lit up when one of her grandchildren/great grandchildren walked into the room, and for her artistic side that filled many craft tables over the years.She loved her life partner Danny Burgess. They met at the track. Once she saw his purple car she was hooked, and they had a number of happy years together. The two enjoyed going to the races all over the state, hosting family gatherings, and at one point there may have been a frying pan tossed at his head. She always said he was the love of her life.Tish loved to read horror stories, beating you at cribbage, and sharing her love of the latest finds from a lawn sale or Goodwill. Five minutes in her home, you knew two important things about her; she was proud of her heritage (the place was a shrine to Native Americans) and she loved to draw people. Her walls were covered with her artwork. Many people ended up going home over the years with their caricature portraits done to proudly hang in their own homes.She cared for her family her entire life and even when her health challenges mounted she still always found time for the youngest in the family. She lived at the Woodlands Memory Care Unit in Farmington for the last few months of her life. Tish is survived by her children, Sandy Bowden and partner Bernie Thomas, Brenda Maietta and husband Ralph, David Bradford and wife Colleen Madigan, Stephanie Bradford and partner Robert Page; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawrence Tracy Jr. and wife Renee, Edward Tracy and partner Debbie, and Sandra Munster.She was predeceased by her life partner of many years, Danny Burgess; and her brother Carlton who passed away on Monday, the day after Tish died.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the VFW in Waterville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

