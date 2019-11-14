SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 22-26, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Megan N. Burns, 21, of Exeter, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 18, 2017, in St. Albans, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Kim L. Buzzell, 58, of Carmel, kindling fire without permission June 8, 2019, in Caratunk, $100 fine.

Randall L. Campbell, 51, of Cambridge, on Aug. 21, 2018, in Harmony: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, $250 fine; indecent conduct, dismissed.

Keith Otis Cookson, 59, of North Anson, on March 9, 2019, in Anson: domestic violence criminal threatening, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing report of crime, dismissed. On March 10, 2019, in Madison: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, nine month jail sentence; improper victim contact pre-bail, dismissed.

Jeremy Delude, 20, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Feb. 23, 2019, in The Forks: operating snowmobile under influence while under 21, $400 fine, four-day jail sentence; forgery, dismissed; littering, $100 fine.

Jesse Federico, 20, of Carmel, use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana: under 21 years of age May 15, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Amanda K. Fornet, 31, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence.

Gary D. Gagnon II, 50, of Smithfield, on April 9, 2019, in Smithfield: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, dismissed. Violating condition of release June 17, 2019, in West Forks, 15-day jail sentence.

Ryan J. Gaudet, 24, of Skowhegan, on March 31, 2019, in Palmyra: burglary, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation, $1,335.17 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; burglary, six-month jail sentence, $685.17 restitution.

Noah Goodridge, 21, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 14, 2019, in Skowhegan, $200 fine, $6 restitution. Disorderly conduct, fighting April 25, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Steven M. Lary, 71, of Pittsfield, fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size June 8, 2019, in T1-R1 NBKP, $150 fine.

Ashlynn M. Libby, 28, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked April 4, 2019, in Norridgewock, $250 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Melissa Meier, 33, of Harpswell, operating without safety equipment July 4, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Scott P. Mitchell, 29, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence April 27, 2019, in Skowhegan, $1,000 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lorie Norrie, 47, of Jackman, on July 22, 2019, in Hartland: false public alarm or report, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.

William A. Palmer, 42, of Norridgewock, operation of defective vehicle Feb. 7, 2019, in Fairfield, $200 fine.

Travis Poulin-Adams, 30, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 28, 2017, in Palmyra; four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 22 months suspended, two-year probation, $5954.43 restitution.

Michael S. Sills, 47, of Anson, violating personal watercraft requirements July 4, 2019, in Embden, $100 fine.

David A. Sincyr, 57, of Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs April 5, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Alexander Smith, 21, of Edgecomb, on March 2, 2019, in Pittsfield: reckless conduct, $575 fine, 96-hour jail sentence; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and driving to endanger, dismissed.

Eric L. Spooner, 44, of North Anson, on Dec. 12, 2017, in Skowhegan: domestic violence assault, six-month jail sentence; criminal mischief, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief and violating condition of release, dismissed. On June 19, 2019, in Madison: aggravated operating after revocation, $1,000 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation, $475 restitution; operating under the influence and violating condition of release, dismissed.

Christopher A. Thwing, 31, of Athens, operating after habitual offender revocation June 14, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 60-day jail sentence.

Neil Vanston, 37, of Bowdoinham, operating without safety equipment July 4, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: