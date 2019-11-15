CLEVELAND —Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett’s violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

Following the game, Garrett was contrite, but the damage was already done.

“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said softly. “It’s out of character.”

After pulling Rudolph down with eight seconds to go following a short pass, Garrett wrestled with Pittsburgh’s QB on the ground with both players grabbing at each other’s heads. When they got to their feet, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and swung wildly, hitting the second-year QB on top of the head.

Garrett was thrown to the ground by Steelers guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head as players from both sidelines poured onto the field in a scene that goes to the top of the list of skirmishes in the bitter Pittsburgh-Cleveland rivalry.

The Steelers were livid about Garrett’s conduct.

“I don’t know how he got to the point that it’s OK to use a helmet as a weapon,” said Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. “I know we play a sport that’s violent, but it should never have gotten handled like that. That dumb stuff shouldn’t be allowed. For someone to use a helmet as a weapon is uncalled for.”

Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was disappointed with Garrett for losing his cool and overshadowing a huge win for the Browns, who have won two straight games to salvage a season that was starting to slip away.

“You have to be able to maintain your composure in times like that and under no circumstances do we want anything to do with anything like that,” Kitchens said. “I am embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed. It is not good. He understands what he did, he understands it is totally unacceptable, and we have to get through it.”

The Browns have been among the league’s most penalized teams, and their lack of discipline has been a poor reflection on Kitchens in his first year as coach.

Cleveland committed eight penalties for 121 yards against the Steelers, and Browns defensive backs delivered two helmet-to-helmet blows that gave concussions to Steelers wide receivers.

The second such shot was by Browns safety Damarious Randall, who lowered his head and delivered a nasty hit on Steelers rookie Diontae Johnson, who suffered a concussion and had blood coming from one ear.

Kitchens took issue with the idea his team is reckless, and said he was disappointed for his other players.

“We have five seconds to go in a game. That cannot happen,” he said. “We have five seconds to go in a game — the biggest game that this team has won. Never beat Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the same year since 1999, and then we have to talk about this. There are 52 other guys on the team that that hurt, and it is going to hurt moving forward. We do not condone that. Myles understands what he did wrong.”

