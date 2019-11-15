IN ALBION, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:34 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Cony Street.

7:43 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

9:35 a.m., a stray cat was reported on York Street.

10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.

11:50 a.m., fraud was reported on Hospital Street.

Noon, criminal threatening was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:09 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

2:55 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Riverside Drive and Route 3 East.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

7:35 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Newland Avenue.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 9:13 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 5:14 p.m., a person was reported missing from Chelsea Elementary School.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

9:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

Friday at 9:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Springs Drive.

2:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Savage Road.

Friday at 8:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 5:27 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

11:40 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Route 135.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 6:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Currier Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Walnut Street.

7:01 p.m., theft was reported on Stanz Way.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

8:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

Friday, 9:56 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 6 a.m., theft was reported on Grant Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Court.

2:29 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:56 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on College Avenue.

3:30 p.m., a hit and run was reported on the Concourse.

3:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colin Drive.

4:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Square.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

8:04 p.m., a hit and run was reported on JFK Plaza.

Friday at 5:46 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Moody Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

11:37 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 3:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Bolduc Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:01 p.m., Bridgette Lois Moody, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

3:30 p.m., Matthew Joseph Dovidas, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:48 a.m., Merrill D. Maceda, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order on West Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., Mitchell O. Brown, 58, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence and violating conditions of release.

3:11 p.m., Mark Allen Berry, 48, of Hartland, was arrested on a contempt order.

4:47 p.m., Erin L. Laroque, 42, of Athens, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.

Friday at 7:26 a.m., Jazman E. Nash, 30, of Rockland, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., Jody Cromwell, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

Friday at 9:30 a.m., Shayne Humphrey, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:51 a.m., Helena Bridgham, 31, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violating conditions of her release on Union Street.

12:55 p.m., Roberta G. Henry, 49, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of theft on Civic Center Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 7:29 p.m., Joel R. Lagace, 34, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop near Second Street and Temple Street.

