IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:12 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hummingbird Circle.

8:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

12:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:51 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street Place.

10:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

11:23 p.m., simple assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

Saturday at 1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

2:56 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Melville Street.

3:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wildwood Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 6:40 p.m., vandalism was reported on Horse Point Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:05 a.m., a burglary was reported on Newhall Street.

1:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Middle Road.

3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Saturday at 12:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Street.

4:46 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Granite Heights.

10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Avenue.

10:45 p.m., a tree with lines down was reported near Granite Heights and Maple Avenue.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 7:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 10:41 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.

10:59 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 3:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 9:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Muddy Brook Road.

Saturday at 7:56 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Cape Cod Hill Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 10:12 p.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:30 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

8:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:08 a.m., a caller from Webb Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 6:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:15 a.m., a scam was reported on Hartland Avenue.

3:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Hussey Road.

11:45 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Higgins Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 9:33 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 8:31 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lilly Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

3:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

3:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

5:07 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:21 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:12 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

11:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 2:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

10:26 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Colby Street.

12:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

12:52 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Colin Drive.

1:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Temple Street.

3:56 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:54 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barnett Avenue.

IN WELD, Friday at 2:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Mill Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 4:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

Saturday at 8:34 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Webb Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:40 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

8:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

11:14 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported in the Mount Pisgah parking lot.

Saturday at 12:53 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Green Street.

IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 4:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:24 p.m., Michael A. Giacomuzzi, 36, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violation of probation and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and Katelyn M. Nagy, 32, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violation of probation, by police responding to a report of a disturbance on Jefferson Street.

Saturday, at 3 a.m., Deryck T. Smith Jr., 28, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on State Street in Augusta.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 6:25 p.m., Ashley Elizabeth Wilson, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:25 p.m., Nicole Lynn Clements, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:14 p.m., John J. Rancourt, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:15 p.m., Jesse Randazzo, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., Jeremy D. Nickerson, 31, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:37 p.m., Timothy R. Adams, 56, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of terrorizing.

