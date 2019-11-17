IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:10 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Fairbanks Street.
11:48 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Hancock Street.
1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newland Avenue.
6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
Sunday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lafayette Street.
12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.
1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 5:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Manchester Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 6:09 p.m., harassment was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
2:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
8:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
8:43 p.m., a missing dog was reported, no location given.
9:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
10:07 p.m., loud noise was reported on Valley Farms Road.
10:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
11:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burns Street.
Sunday at 5:27 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Maguire Street at University of Maine.
3:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Perham Street.
Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 1:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.
12:53 p.m., a caller from River Road reported a scam.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 1:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN NEWPORT, Sunday at 7:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Joslyn Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 10:31 a.m., a fire-smoke investigation was conducted on Hampshire Hill Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 1:10 p.m., a road hazard was reported on High Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walker Road.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 12:09 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.
2:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.
9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:49 p.m., a fire-odor investigation was reported on Stream View Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Court.
2:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Johnson Heights.
3:46 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.
4:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Temple Street.
6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Victoria Drive.
7:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.
Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
3:53 a.m., a caller from North Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., Troy H. Lary, 49, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking and violating a protective order.
8 p.m., Destiny Alyssa Marie Bailey, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.
10:46 p.m., Kevin P. Trepanier, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 3:57 a.m., Dustyn Everett Merrill, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:20 p.m., Robert M. Quinones, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
Sunday at 12:50 a.m., Nathaniel J. White, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:46 p.m., Tiffany C. Gordon, 29, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
