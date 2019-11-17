IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:17 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:10 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Fairbanks Street.

11:48 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Hancock Street.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newland Avenue.

6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

Sunday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lafayette Street.

12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.

1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 5:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Manchester Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 6:09 p.m., harassment was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

2:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

8:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

8:43 p.m., a missing dog was reported, no location given.

9:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:07 p.m., loud noise was reported on Valley Farms Road.

10:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

11:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burns Street.

Sunday at 5:27 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:45 a.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Maguire Street at University of Maine.

3:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Perham Street.

Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 1:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

12:53 p.m., a caller from River Road reported a scam.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 1:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN NEWPORT, Sunday at 7:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Joslyn Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 10:31 a.m., a fire-smoke investigation was conducted on Hampshire Hill Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 1:10 p.m., a road hazard was reported on High Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walker Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 12:09 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

2:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

9:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:49 p.m., a fire-odor investigation was reported on Stream View Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Court.

2:25 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Johnson Heights.

3:46 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

4:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Temple Street.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Victoria Drive.

7:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Colby Street.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:53 a.m., a caller from North Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., Troy H. Lary, 49, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence stalking and violating a protective order.

8 p.m., Destiny Alyssa Marie Bailey, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

10:46 p.m., Kevin P. Trepanier, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 3:57 a.m., Dustyn Everett Merrill, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:20 p.m., Robert M. Quinones, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Sunday at 12:50 a.m., Nathaniel J. White, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:46 p.m., Tiffany C. Gordon, 29, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

