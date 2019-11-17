AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 7-13, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville, on Aug. 16, 2019, in Waterville: terrorizing, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year probation; drinking in public, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, dismissed. On June 22, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, $100 fine, $100 suspended. On June 28, 2019, in Waterville: drinking in public, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 16, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Helena M. Barbioni, 31, of Mount Vernon, misuse of E-9-1-1 system Oct. 26, 2018, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Walker J. Beaulieu, 18, of Augusta, on Aug. 2, 2019, in Augusta: minor consuming liquor, $250 fine; furnishing liquor to a minor, dismissed.

Tyler Steven Beck, 32, of Wayne, violating condition of release Aug. 25, 2019, in Windsor, dismissed.

Geoffrey Birdsall, 61, of Georgetown, driving to endanger April 14, 2018, in Hallowell, $575 fine.

Tina M. Boutin, 38, of Knox, violating condition of release Nov. 8, 2019, in Waterville, four-day jail sentence.

Israel David Breton, 40, of Fayette, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Thomas Brooks, 31, of Clinton, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 17, 2019, in Clinton, 364-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, one-year probation.

Lynn William Campbell III, 55, of Holly Hills, Florida, operating under the influence, Nov. 9, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, license suspended 150 days.

Darrin L. Champagne, 53, of Vassalboro, violating condition of release Aug. 23, 2019, in Vassalboro, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 19, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Allison Chase, 42, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 13, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Julia Chesley, 39, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence July 20, 2019, in Benton, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Stephanie Clinton, 50, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Sept. 20, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Oct. 1, 2019, in Hallowell, 48-hour jail sentence.

Julie M. Conner, 32, of Whitefield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 29, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jakiya Gabriela Coutu, 22, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license July 3, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dillon Cyr, 35, of Waterville, violating condition of release June 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Giovanni A. Delvecchio, 41, of Sidney, on June 22, 2019, in Winslow: operating under the influence, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Samuel H. Doughty, 19, of South China, on July 7, 2019, in Waterville: criminal mischief , 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief, 364-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,424.29 restitution; criminal mischief and violating condition of release, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 19, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ashlee J. Drake, 32, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 4, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Addison David Duong, 25, of Clinton, domestic violence assault July 27, 2019, in Waterville, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 15 months suspended, two-year probation.

Troy P. Everlith, 35, of Clinton, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures June 16, 2017, in Waterville, $100 fine. Domestic violence assault Feb. 16, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Peter S. Fernald Jr., 60, of Winslow, criminal mischief June 15, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Ryan S. Flannery, 34, of Stockton Springs, violating condition of release Aug. 22, 2019, in Waterville, 10-day jail sentence.

Dylan P. Flint, 26, of Jefferson, on Aug. 4, 2018, in Hallowell: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Crystal M. Garvey, 35, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 25, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amanda K. Grenier, 20, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 6, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Angela L. Hanson, 33, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked May 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Knox, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property Oct. 25, 2018, in Augusta, $500 restitution, unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release, Nov. 8, 2019 in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Nov. 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joseph S. Lane, 36, of Damariscotta, operating under the influence July 13, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Joseph Libby-Cornette, 20, of Waterville, theft by deception Jan. 18, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Victor K. Mellows Sr., 56, of Sidney, on Feb. 18, 2019, in Oakland: attaching false plates, $500 fine; failure to register vehicle, $500 fine, $500 suspended; forgery, dismissed.

Crystal A. Morse, 28, of Gardiner, operating under the influence July 14, 2019, in Gardiner, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Joseph D. Parker, 39, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked June 2, 2018, in Randolph, $250 fine.

Brian D. Pelletier, 39, of Waterville, criminal mischief March 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jamie L. Peters, 40, of Vassalboro, on June 22, 2019, in Augusta: operate while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 13, 2019, in Winslow, 48-hour jail sentence. On Sept. 20, 2019, in Winslow: operate while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Melanie Poulin, 37, of Fairfield, possessing imitation drugs Sept. 6, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Sheri A. Purington, 35, of Gardiner, criminal trespass Aug. 24, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

William C. Richards, 50, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence Feb. 11, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Nicole A. Segerson, 34, of Leeds, operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions July 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Troy J. Severance, 40, of Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 21, 2019, in Readfield, dismissed.

Jason Starkey, 42, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked March 18, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Vanessa J. Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, permit unlawful use May 26, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

David A. Tufts, 67, of Manchester, operating under the influence June 13, 2019, Augusta, $1,500 fine.

Zoie Lynn Marie Vigue, 18, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise July 28, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence. On Aug. 27, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; minor consuming liquor, $200 fine. Violating condition of release Aug. 31, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence. Minor consuming liquor Sept. 1, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $200 suspended. Minor possessing liquor July 6, 2019, and minor consuming liquor July 28, 2019, in Waterville, both dismissed.

Calvin Wetmore, 21, of Waterville, operating under the influence July 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joel E. Williams Jr., 21, of Vassalboro, criminal mischief March 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Aime Worcester, 23, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Christopher W. Yoos, 19, of Waterville, allow minor to possess or consume liquor March 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ty A. York, 50, of Litchfield, violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2019, in Litchfield, two-day jail sentence.

Samantha C. Zaccadelli, 31, of Windsor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: