PENOBSCOT, Maine (AP) — Officials say a LifeFlight helicopter had to make an emergency landing in a field.
LifeFlight officials say the helicopter touched down safely Saturday evening with three crew members and a patient in the town of Penobscot.
An ambulance from Blue Hill brought the patient to a hospital in Bangor. The LifeFlight medical team accompanied the patient.
A statement from Lifeflight said there was a mechanical issue with the main rotor blade while the helicopter was en route to Bangor. The pilot used night vision goggles to find a suitable landing spot. No one was injured, and the helicopter was not damaged.
LifeFlight Executive Director Thomas Judge said “safety is always first and foremost.” The patient, who was not identified, is reportedly doing well.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Madison teacher recognized for commitment to financial literacy education
-
Uncategorized
LifeFlight helicopter makes emergency landing in field
-
Local & State
Central Maine business briefs: Franklin Community Health Network names new president
-
Local & State
Grants to curb youth substance abuse slated for Maine
-
Maine Crime
Anson stabbing victim in ‘critical condition’