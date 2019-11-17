AUGUSTA – Romeo A. Sirois, 88, formerly of the Sulya Road, Chelsea, died Nov. 15, 2019 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & Nursing Care at Glenridge Drive after an extended illness. He was born in Augusta on June 24, 1931, the son of the late Dominique Sirois and Marie Anne (Gosselin) Sirois.

Mr. Sirois was educated in Augusta schools. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by J.J. Nissen Baking Co. for 36 years. He was previously employed by E.E. Taylor Shoe Co. for several years.

Mr. Sirois was a member of St. Michael Parish, and a Life Member of Le Club Calumet.

He was predeceased by his wife Joan Therese (Ouellette) Sirois, his brother Roger Sirois, a sister Rita Beaudoin; and a son-in-law, Tony Trask.

Surviving is a son, Richard D. Sirois and his wife Terry of Bowdoin; six daughters, Jeanne Donahue and her husband Roy of Palermo, Linda Cyr and her husband Ronald of Somerville, Susan Trask of Augusta, Diane Sirois of Augusta, Brenda Arnold and her husband Scott, and Debra Demos and her husband Michael, all of Chelsea; two sisters, Lorraine Lavallee of Gardiner and Gloria Campbelton of Augusta; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may visit from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice

