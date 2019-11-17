VASSALBORO – I deem it a privilege to have lived out my life here on this “Shimmering Blue Planet” 30,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, so who am I that God should be mindful of me (Psalm 8). God’s greatest gift to me personally: My amazing family of many and those yet to be born. Son George Paul and his wife Tricia George; with children: Amy Beth with mate Dan Ashton and son Owen Michelle Lyn with husband Adrian Foose with sons Karter with a K and Colin Son Loring Anson and his wife Kimberly Gilbreth; with children: Samuel David with wife Sherlee Thomas with son Liam Andrew Michael Joseph Bethany Karen Son David Brawn and his wife Carmen Alvarado; with children: Jennifer Esther with husband Colt Bernhardt; with son Remington and daughter Berretta William (Billy) George Nicole Lillian with son Desmond Son Bret Edwin and his wife Jane Collins; with children: Jessica Bernhardt Jandreau and husband Jared Jandreau Joshua Alan Daughter Rebecca (Becky) and her husband Jeffery Lang; with children: Daniela Bernhardt Lang, Matthew Bernhardt Lang, son Bernie Samuel and his wife Rachel Bassinet; with children, Madison Rose, Emily Taylor, Thomas George; niece Shannon and her husband Peter deGroot, with son NicoI was born in Vassalboro, Maine on Priest Hill Road in late November 1937 to Loring and Lillian Canham on the exact same spot where I now reside. My late husband, George Bernhardt of Waterville, was a Sargent in the United States Air Force (USAF). He dragged me with him to many wonderous places around this globe. I have come full circle. I am so thankful for this extended community and to all I call friend. I have enjoyed bringing up my children – the privilege of being able to do that and reveling in all their accomplishments, being a part of my grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives, and the wonderful mates who have joined our family through the years. Things that made my life so good: traveling and feeling welcomed by the natives wherever (all over the world) we lived settling back here in Vassalboro. Singing in the Kennebells and the Methodist Choir, working in various capacity with all you wonderful school children (adults now); being a member of the Vassalboro Grange, the Vassalboro Historical Society and the Vassalboro Methodist Church, Vassalboro Bible Study, loved working with children at the homeless shelter in Waterville, helping with library sales, being a ballet clerk for many years, and writing stories for publication.Thanks to all the wonderful people who made such a great copy. I enjoyed all those wonderful exchange students from around the world who stayed at the Bernhardt’s next door while attending Erskine Academy. For all those speaking English sessions! All the fun things and visits I’ve done with my children and families including bus excursions with friends, so much to life. Advice to parents – especially teens – talk less; listen more. Love to all people just a small part of God’s vast creation. Hope to see you again beyond the barrier of this present existence. – Esther Canham BernhardtA Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2019 at the Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

