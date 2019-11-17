LEEDS – Felicia Ann Griffin, 58, passed away in her home peacefully, on the morning of Nov. 12, 2019. She was born in Augusta to Mary-Ellen Pettengill and Bion Griffin on August 22, 1961.She attended the University of Hawaii where she earned her bachelor’s degree and went on to teach english from here to abroad. Felicia not only taught high school and college but was a small business owner, ranging from a lingerie store to an eclectic gift shop. Felicia also enjoyed baking and loved to provide people with homemade cakes.She was a dynamic, beautiful person who fought a rare bone cancer for the better part of two years. Her aunt Sue and loved ones were with her through the end. She was beaming with personality and character and was truly loved by everyone.She is survived by her father Bion and stepmother Annie; sisters Valerie Ezzo and Kimberly Griffin, brother Marcus Griffin; two daughters Nadine and Hillary; her two grandchildren; along with assorted kith and kin.There will be a service held at the Friends Meeting House in Winthrop on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. All are welcome.

