CORONA, Calif. – James A. Oliver, 91, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, in Corona, Calif. with his family by his side. He was born in Oakland, Maine where he grew up and graduated Valedictorian of his high school class. He had lived in Corona, Calif. for the past 41 years, and previously in Delaware, Ohio, Pearl River, N.Y. and Oakland, Maine.

He served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant, post WW II, in Germany. He was self-employed at Jarsco Engineering and retired from Bechtel Corporation. He earned his bachelors in engineering from University of Maine, and Master’s Degree in electrical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute.

Renowned in his field, his work took place throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. He received many honors and engineering awards through IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers), and CIGRE – International Conference on Large High Voltage Electrical Systems.

He was a parishioner of Saint Edwards Church, Corona, Calif. His faith guided him through his life. He loved the holidays, family gatherings, and the time he could spend with family during summers in Maine, at North Pond.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Oliver; parents Chester A. Oliver and Margaret L. Oliver; and his sister, Peggy McNaney.

He is survived by his son, James J. Oliver of Corona, Calif., daughters, Sue Bozman of Hammondsport, N.Y., Kathleen Oliver of Castle Hayne, N.C. and Rosemary Bennett of Bath, N.Y.; four grandchildren Lea Kelly, Andrea Bozman, Brandy Oliver, Tomas Bennett; and four great-grandchildren Asher, Mira, Sophia, and Jude.

Graveside service will be to be announced in June 2020 at Village Cemetery, 46 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield, Maine. Celebration of life to be announced, to take place in Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to

Saint Edwards Church

417 West Grand Blvd.

Corona, CA 92882

