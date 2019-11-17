AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Randy D Mackay. He was born on August 11, 1961, to the late Coleman and Constance (Babe) LaPointe Mackay in Waterville. He left this earth on Nov. 13, 2019.

Randy enjoyed life, family and friends. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He was tireless, fearless (except for heights), kind to all, loved his music, especially the “Grateful Dead” and loved to attend the East Benton Fiddler’s event.

He worked as an Information Technology System administrator for most of his working life, mainly in California. His motto was to “work hard and play hard”; an off-road geek for many years, Randy got extreme pleasure working on his truck “the beast”, on and on and on…..and attend off-road events in Baja, Calif. and Johnson Valley for King of the Hammer.

He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy.

Randy is survived by four siblings, Nancy Karter and her husband Fred, Janet Parkhurst and her husband Richard, Charles Mackay and his wife Kim, and Wanda Shorty and her husband Roger. He is also survived by his longtime partner Evelyn Hunt and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Randy will be missed and never forgotten.

Special thanks to the staffs of the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice organization.

At Randy’s request, there will be no service but do come and raise a glass to celebrate his life and his memory, with friends and family at Cushnoc’s Tasting Room, “Meet me Outback” 40 Front St, Augusta on Sunday Dec. 1, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

