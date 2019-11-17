AUGUSTA – Suellen M. Civiello, 66, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following an illness.

She was born in Panama City, Panama on March 31, 1953 where her father was stationed with the US Army. She’s the daughter of the late John J Thomas and Blanche E Thomas ( Singley). She was a member of the Augusta Spiritualist Church.

Early in life Mrs. Civiello spent a lot of time in a truck working with her husband over the road. She loved it. After that back home in Maine she was a bus driver.

She loved her animals, birds and dogs. She loved walking them in the park with her husband. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and BBQs. She was a loving, caring woman who always carried a smile on her face.

Suellen was preceded in death by her beloved son Christopher Civiello, and a brother Johnny Thomas.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael A. Civiello of Augusta; her daughter Tanya Civiello of Oakland; a brother William Thomas of Scranton, Pa., four sisters, Annmarie Marshall, Jeanette Thomas, and Johanna Johnson all of Scranton, Pa., and Patricia Pullum of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Mariah Civiello, Michael Edwards of Oakland; Carisa Civiello, CJ Civiello, and Riley Civiello of Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At her request there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in the Old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at www.plummerfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous