IN ANSON, Monday at 9:01 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:51 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

9:54 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

9:54 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Melville Street.

10:32 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Florence Street.

11:11 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Rodrigue Heights.

2:16 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Spaulding Street.

3:15 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at South Belfast Avenue and Mission Avenue.

3:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

4:24 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Green Street.

7:30 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:34 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHINA, Friday at 1:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Rockwood Drive.

Sunday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

7:56 a.m., theft was reported on Kingman Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:24 p.m., a loose cat was reported on Main Avenue.

3:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

6:02 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Marston Road and Ledgeside Drive.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

11:24 p.m., a person was reported missing on High Street.

4:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Harrison Avenue.

8:17 p.m., a loose cat was reported on Beech Street.

Sunday at 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

5:31 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Church Street.

Monday at 1:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

1:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:27 a.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Loon Cove Road.

Monday at 8:37 a.m., assault was reported on Canaan Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 8:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kings Ridge Drive.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

Sunday at 12:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kenway Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 5:45 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.

7:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 10:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Currier Drive.

3:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Monday at 7:47 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

Monday at 9:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Saturday at 10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Route 27.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 5:19 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

10:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Sunrise Drive.

Monday at 7:55 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 1:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Brookside Drive.

4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:46 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Main Street.

1:52 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:58 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Union Plaza.

5:54 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Stream View Drive.

8:04 p.m., a fight was reported on Cedar Lane.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Street.

Monday at 5:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Paris Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:25 p.m., a missing person was reported on Joe Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5:09 p.m., a well-being check was made on Carlton Pond Road.

6:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Turtle Run Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:40 a.m., Barbara D. Bubar, 49, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of OUI (alcohol) and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following the report of a disabled motor vehicle on Route 3 west.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 1:48 p.m., Machaon R. Stevens, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on Booker Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 3:43 p.m., Waman Scott Mills, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on two warrants.

5:40 p.m., Stephanie Elizabeth Millay, 57, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of theft.

8:49 p.m., Matthew James Davidson, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order with priors.

10:48 p.m., Robert Quinn Daggett, 62, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:44 p.m., Robert M. Fontaine, 37, of Oquossoc, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 2:24 p.m., Brian Eddie Cray, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, operating a motor vehicle after habitual offender revocation and for violating condition of release following a bail check on Winter Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:57 a.m., Dustyn Everett Merrill, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

11:46 a.m., Tiffany Sherburne, 28, of Cambridge, was arrested on two warrants.

Noon, John W. Whitney, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct.

3:46 p.m., Dale L. Melvin, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants.

5:22 p.m., TJ M. Wing, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Saturday at 8:38 p.m., Anthony J. Ricci, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Lakeview Drive.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 6:14 p.m., a 30-year-old Bath man was issued a summons for failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 4:01 p.m., a 39-year-old Casco man was issued a summons for failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

