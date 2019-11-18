AUGUSTA – Sharon Bean Hamilton, 72, of Sewall Street, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Charleston on Jan. 12, 1947, the daughter of Elvin and Virginia (Randall) Bragdon.

Sharon graduated from Foxcroft Academy and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine, Orono. She taught school in Dover-Foxcroft, Portland, and for 32 years at Hall-Dale Elementary School until her retirement. Her over 600 students lovingly knew her as Mrs. Bean.

Sharon loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. In her earlier years she enjoyed canning, cooking and making her own clothes. She had a love for animals, especially her two dogs Coco and Beanie Baby. Sharon attended Hope Baptist Church in Manchester.

She is survived by her children, Sharilee Richards, Tiffany Durgin, James Bean Jr., Amber Osha, Melissa Bean and Justin Bean; her grandchildren, Aaron and Josh Richards, Nick and Jared Alexander, Danny Durgin Jr., Hanna and Halle Turgeon, Charlytte Bean Cornell, Morgyn Cornell, Ludwig Osha, and a soon to be granddaughter, Mara May Martin; her siblings, Dr. Randon Bragdon, Dr. Sheila Coppola, Brenda Ziray, Jean Ritchie, Peggy Gilbert, Julie Bragdon and Kevin Bragdon; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hope Baptist Church, Route 202, Manchester, followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Spring burial will be in the Sangerville Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

